Linda Ann Millsaps

August 5, 1951 ~ September 21, 2021 (age 70)

Graveside services for Linda Ann Millsaps will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 am, at Cumberland Cemetery in Cedar Bluff, MS. Brother Chris Gully will be officiating. Mrs. Millsaps, 70, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her residence. Stephens Funeral Home - Dekalb is honored to be handling her arrangements.

Mrs. Millsaps was a free spirit who loved to travel, do all kinds of crafts, and loved her pets. She loved concerts and her favorite artist was Uncle Kracker.

Mrs. Millsaps is survived by her husband of over 29 years Chuck, her brother Ross Cowart, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Clifford Madrid and a brother Daryl Cowart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice.

