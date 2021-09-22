Meridian public works asks city council for raises

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men with the Meridian public works spoke up at Tuesday’s city council meeting to try and sway the council to pay the department’s workers more.

Senior operators, Anthony Rogers and Quincy Cole, were backed by many fellow employees at the meeting. The men said the amount of work done by the public works department has increased because of recent storms.

They say all they’re looking for is to be paid a wage that is comparable to other cities. Rogers also added that retraining the supervisors to internalize training and promotions would also help.

Newscenter 11 reached out to Ward 5 Councilwoman Tyesha Bell Lindsey who said that she will work as hard as she can to get public works and other city employees a pay increase, but the city currently don’t have a plan in place.

