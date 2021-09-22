Miss Mississippi touts her platform of “Volunteerism” as she eyes the Miss America competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Rotary Club had a special visitor today as Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, was the guest speaker. Brand won the Miss Mississippi crown three months ago in Vicksburg and her platform is volunteerism.

“As I see a need arise in my community, I take the lead to solve it through community service,” said Brand. “I encourage others to do the same by establishing a volunteer network.”

Brand, a Meridian native and University of Alabama graduate, says her role as Miss Mississippi is to represent people from all walks of life and to promote the magnolia state.

“I’ve been doing that for my whole life. I love helping people and throughout my year as Miss Mississippi and having the platform that the Miss America organization has provided me with is really exciting to promote this across the state and hopefully the nation if I’m chosen as Miss America.”

Brand will represent Mississippi in the 100 anniversary of the Miss America Pageant in December at the Mohegan Sun Casino Arena in Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.