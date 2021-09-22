Mr. Jimmy Julian “JJ” Rawson

Funeral services for Jimmy Julian “JJ” Rawson will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Kyle Routzahn officiating. Burial will be at Rawson Tinnin Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rawson, age 78, of Meridian, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.

JJ was retired from Kansas City Southern Railroad after 33 years of service as a brakeman and conductor. He was the youngest promoted conductor for Illinois Central Railroad. JJ was a Shriner, York Rite, and Scottish Rite Mason. He is also a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Glenda Smith Rawson; daughters, Julie Rawson, Janie Nelson (Tim), and Jimmie Goodson; grandchildren, Tyler Nelson, Allie Goodson, Callie Goodson, and Luke Goodson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Maye Hamn Rawson; brothers, M.E. “Bob” Rawson, H.L. “Lorraine” Rawson, Rufus “Ras” Rawson, and Bill Rawson; sisters, Annie Ruth “Sis” Wilkins, Nancy Coleman, and Allie “Sweeter” Navaille.

The family request memorials be made to The Shriner Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Larry Dean, Stanley Rawson, Scott Tisdale, Todd Dean, Jason Null, Raymond Mitchell, Elson Meadows, and Keith Terry.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

