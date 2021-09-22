Mrs. Carol Ann Carson Long

A funeral Mass for Carol Ann Carson Long, will be celebrated Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian. A private family internment will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Long, age 74, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in her home at Brookdale Senior Living, Meridian.

Mrs. Long was a lifelong resident of Meridian, Mississippi and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Aloysius Catholic School and Meridian High School and attended Meridian Junior College. Her career in administration and early computer database applications spanned positions with the City of Meridian, Rush Hospital, Peavey Electronics and Specialty Roll Products. Mrs. Long cared deeply for all her family, friends, former co-workers and for her fellow residents and staff at Brookdale. Those closest to her know of her devotion to her daughter, Jennifer, who endured a decades long battle with a rare kidney disease, to her husband, Frank, and her parents, siblings and extended family.

She is survived by a brother, Donald Carson (Susan) and numerous relatives in the Meridian area and throughout the U.S. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank T. Long, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Long, her parents, Joe and Jane Carson, a brother, Michael Carson and sister, Louise Carson Ivey.

Visitation will be held one-half hour prior to the funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. in the church. The family will hold a private burial service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Meridian.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Children’s of Alabama. Donations can be made online at childrensal.org.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721