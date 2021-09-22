Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Ross Walker will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Ron Kitchens officiating. Interment will follow at Collinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Walker, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Peggy was born to Charlie Ballard Ross and Anna Clark Ross in DeKalb, MS on December 12, 1935. She was the 3 rd of six daughters. Mrs. Walker was a faithful member of Collinsville United Methodist Church and served as a long time former Communion Steward and was a former member of the Choir and “The Helping Hands Circle.”

She is survived by her husband, Ellis “Jerry” Walker; her sisters, Frances Brown (Billy) and Hazel Johnson (Bibble). Nephews Bill Brown (Melinda), Bud Brown (Karen); a niece, Penny Pearson (Chuck); five great-nephews, numerous cousins, and a “Special Grandson” Drew Phillips.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Anna Ross; her sisters, Anna Lou Ross, Margie Smith, Bea Ross; and brother-in-law, Charles Smith.

Pallbearers will be Bill Brown, Bud Brown, Chuck Pearson, Buford Rochester, Mark McPhail, and Donald Belvin.

The family request memorials be made as donations to Collinsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Collinsville, MS 39325, in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Walker family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

