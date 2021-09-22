Advertisement

Search for missing child enters 12th hour

State issues Endangered Child Alert in massive search for 5-year old Henton Dean
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill in Lauderdale County.

Dean is described as a white male, three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

Dean was last seen Tuesday, September 21, 2021, around 6:02 p.m. in the 7300 Block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County. Dean was walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two golden retrievers, according to investigators.

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Several local agencies have been on the scene looking for the Dean.

If you have any information, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806.

