Advertisement

US appeals court to hear Miss. voting rights case Wed.

(WABI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A federal appeals court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit seeking to overturn Mississippi’s ban on voting rights for people convicted of some felonies.

The case at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could affect thousands of people.

Attorneys challenging the ban say the original list of disenfranchising crimes was put into the 1890 Mississippi Constitution because drafters thought those crimes were disproportionately committed by African Americans.

State attorneys say Mississippi made changes in 1950 and 1968 that removed the discriminatory intent.

Voting rights for former felons can be restored on an individual basis either by a governor’s pardon or by approval from two-thirds of legislators.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Search for missing child enters 12th hour
We welcome a new season
We say hello to fall!
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County