We say hello to fall!

We welcome a new season
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Good-bye summer and hello autumn! Officially, fall begins at 2:20pm CDT when the center of the sun sits directly over the equator. There is generally equal day and night on the first day of fall (and spring...as they’re both called equinoxes). The weather will be very cooperative to the change of season courtesy of a cold front that recently crossed our area. So, expect cool fall-like highs today into the upper 70s with lots of sunshine by the afternoon. A breezy north wind will gust anywhere from 20-25mph, and less humid air will be filtered into our area.

There will be no use for an umbrella the rest of the week. Mornings will be cool & crisp with low-mid 50s, and afternoons will be pleasant with upper 70s & low 80s through Sunday. Early next week remains dry, but a southerly wind will return...leading to warmer / muggier conditions.

