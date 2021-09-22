Advertisement

Wednesday Weather Whys: Week of 9/22 - Tornado Frequency

Wednesday Weather Whys- Sept. 22, 2021
Wednesday Weather Whys- Sept. 22, 2021(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Sep. 22, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This week’s edition of Wednesday Weather Whys had to do with tornado frequency. A question was submitted asking if certain areas are more prone to tornadoes. Storm Team Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie says the answer is yes...regionally.

Deitra explained how the atmosphere supports certain “hot spots” for tornadoes across the country... depending on the time of year. Across parts of the South and Southeast, known to some as Dixie Alley, there’s a peak in early spring... with a second peak in the fall. In late spring, the spike in tornado activity shifts to the Plains, known as tornado alley. Then, there’s a peak across the Midwest during the summer.

Tornado frequency data across the Magnolia state shows some hot spots for counties that have higher populated cities. According to National Weather Service (Jackson, MS) Warning Coordination Meteorologist Felecia Bowser, the correlation is linked to simply more reports. She says areas with higher population densities go hand-in-hand with more storm reports received.

