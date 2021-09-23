Advertisement

15 now dead among nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse

By Lee Zurik and Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Thursday morning the death toll had risen to 15 among nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse before Hurricane Ida.

LDH says five of those deaths are storm-related. A spokesperson says it’s unclear what the causes of the other deaths are related to at this point.

More than 800 residents from seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean were evacuated to the warehouse in Independence, La. Several lawsuits have been filed after those evacuated said they went without proper medical care, air conditioning, or sleeping arrangements for days.

Officials have revoked the licenses of all seven of Dean’s nursing homes. Dean’s attorney says he plans to appeal the state’s decision.

RELATED STORIES:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?