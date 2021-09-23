Advertisement

2020-21 assessments show drop in math, language arts scores

(WJHG/WECP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is getting a first look at test scores during the last academic school year.

Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released results from the 2020-21 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP).

It’s the first statewide measure of student performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results show student proficiency decreased in mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA).

Subject20212019Change
Math proficiency35.1%47.4%-12.3%
English Language Arts proficiency34.9%41.6%-6.7%

It’s the first time the state has seen a decrease since introducing the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) in 2016.

In 2019, statewide proficiency levels fell in all grades except grade 8 ELA, which increased 0.1% (35.6%) since 2019 (35.5%).

MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8 and in high school English II and Algebra I.

Mississippi teachers helped develop MAAP tests, which align with the learning goals for Mississippi classrooms.

The overall participation rate for assessments was 96.9%, close to the 98%-99% rates of previous years.

