ADPH to hold COVID-19 update Friday

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will update the public Friday at 10 a.m. on the latest developments in the COVID-19 health pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by other ADPH members and is expected to speak about the latest case numbers, vaccines and more. WSFA 12 News will provide this update on-air, on our apps and on Facebook.

Alabama saw its number of available monoclonal antibody doses fall as federal officials try to ration the limited resource. ADPH said Wednesday that Alabama will receive 6,576 patient courses this week. That is down from 8,030 last week.

While case numbers across the state continue to drop, ADPH is urging Alabama residents to remain cautious. ADPH released Thursday that despite declining cases, community transmission remains high.

