Area high schools ranked in state wide football poll

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Clarion Ledger released the latest Mississippi state wide high school football rankings voted on by Mississippi members of the Associated Press.

In 2A class rankings 1. Scott Central, 3. Kemper County and 5. Choctaw County are all ranked.

This weeks rankings include some local schools from around the area like the West Lauderdale Knights. They are ranked fourth in the 4A Class rankings.

Neshoba Central is ranked third in the 5A class rankings this week after beating Holmes Co. Central 48-14 on Friday.

Clarion Ledger High School Football Rankings:

Class 1A:

1. Simmons (3-0)

2. Bay Springs (1-2)

3. Biggersville (2-1)

4. McEvans (2-1)

5. Lumberton (1-2)

Class 2A:

1. Scott Central (4-0)

2. Velma Jackson (3-1)

3. Kemper County (2-2)

4. Baldwyn (3-1)

5. Choctaw County (1-3)

Class 3A

1. Winona (4-0)

2. North Panola (3-0)

3. Noxubee County (2-2)

4. Tylertown (4-0)

5. Magee (2-1)

Class 4A

1. Columbia (3-1)

2. Louisville (3-1)

3. Poplarville (3-1)

4. West Lauderdale (3-1)

5. Itawamba AHS (3-1)

Class 5A

1. West Jones (2-1)

2. West Point (1-2)

3. Neshoba Central (4-0)

4. Lafayette (4-1)

5. Picayune (3-1)

Class 6A

1. Madison Central (3-0)

2. Oak Grove (2-1)

3. Ocean Springs (3-0)

4. South Panola (2-1)

5. Starkville (4-0)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.