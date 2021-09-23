Advertisement

Area high schools ranked in state wide football poll

Brett Busbea celebrates third touchdown of the night.
Brett Busbea celebrates third touchdown of the night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Clarion Ledger released the latest Mississippi state wide high school football rankings voted on by Mississippi members of the Associated Press.

In 2A class rankings 1. Scott Central, 3. Kemper County and 5. Choctaw County are all ranked.

This weeks rankings include some local schools from around the area like the West Lauderdale Knights. They are ranked fourth in the 4A Class rankings.

Neshoba Central is ranked third in the 5A class rankings this week after beating Holmes Co. Central 48-14 on Friday.

Clarion Ledger High School Football Rankings:

Class 1A:

1. Simmons (3-0)

2. Bay Springs (1-2)

3. Biggersville (2-1)

4. McEvans (2-1)

5. Lumberton (1-2)

Class 2A:

1. Scott Central (4-0)

2. Velma Jackson (3-1)

3. Kemper County (2-2)

4. Baldwyn (3-1)

5. Choctaw County (1-3)

Class 3A

1. Winona (4-0)

2. North Panola (3-0)

3. Noxubee County (2-2)

4. Tylertown (4-0)

5. Magee (2-1)

Class 4A

1. Columbia (3-1)

2. Louisville (3-1)

3. Poplarville (3-1)

4. West Lauderdale (3-1)

5. Itawamba AHS (3-1)

Class 5A

1. West Jones (2-1)

2. West Point (1-2)

3. Neshoba Central (4-0)

4. Lafayette (4-1)

5. Picayune (3-1)

Class 6A

1. Madison Central (3-0)

2. Oak Grove (2-1)

3. Ocean Springs (3-0)

4. South Panola (2-1)

5. Starkville (4-0)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni,...
EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, Saturday
Sports 10PM - September 22, 2021
Enterprise looking to get first win over Quitman in years.
Enterprise prepares to host Quitman and seek first win over the Panthers in years
First year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, fist bumps Payton Chandler in practice.
EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, on Saturday