Advertisement

Chill settles in to end the week

Fall-like chill will be most noticeable in the mornings, but even the afternoons will be...
Fall-like chill will be most noticeable in the mornings, but even the afternoons will be unseasonably cool.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill has settled in, and it will ease only slowly starting this weekend.

Tonight will be chilly again. Beneath a clear sky, we’ll cool into the upper 50s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will average around 49 degrees. Many of us may want jackets on the way out the door Friday morning. Friday will warm quickly beneath bright, warm sunshine. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. That’s warm enough to shed the jackets, but it’s still nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our dry weather will hold on through at least the next seven days. That takes us through the end of next week. There are no strong signals indicating rain until around October 6. That could mean a dry stretch of at least thirteen consecutive days. We haven’t had ten or more consecutive dry days in over a year. It last occurred September 1-10, 2020.

This dry stretch is the perfect opportunity to bale hay. There haven’t been as many opportunities for that this summer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?

Latest News

Tracking the Tropics
What was Tropical Depression #18 is now Tropical Storm Sam
A nice fall pattern
We’re settling into a nice cool pattern
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 23rd, 2021
Weather - September 22, 2021
Weather - September 22, 2021