Chill settles in to end the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill has settled in, and it will ease only slowly starting this weekend.

Tonight will be chilly again. Beneath a clear sky, we’ll cool into the upper 50s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will average around 49 degrees. Many of us may want jackets on the way out the door Friday morning. Friday will warm quickly beneath bright, warm sunshine. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. That’s warm enough to shed the jackets, but it’s still nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our dry weather will hold on through at least the next seven days. That takes us through the end of next week. There are no strong signals indicating rain until around October 6. That could mean a dry stretch of at least thirteen consecutive days. We haven’t had ten or more consecutive dry days in over a year. It last occurred September 1-10, 2020.

This dry stretch is the perfect opportunity to bale hay. There haven’t been as many opportunities for that this summer.

