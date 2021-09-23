City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2021
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|STEVE A MCWILLIAMS JR
|1972
|2515 GRAND AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|FREDREICK VALLAR II
|1972
|4515 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SPENCER WHITFIELD JR
|1983
|863 GRENNIE MORROW RD LAWRENCE, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 4:07 AM on September 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:12 AM on September 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:41 PM on September 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.