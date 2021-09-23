City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2021

Robbery

At 4:07 AM on September 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:12 AM on September 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:41 PM on September 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.