Crimenet 09_23_21

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mark J. Ange.

Ange is a 48-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 225 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted for possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Ange can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

