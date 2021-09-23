Advertisement

Deputies nab man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

Yerby Hughes
Yerby Hughes(Walthall County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Walthall County have located a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Tuesday, Chad Bryant was found shot to death in a Tylertown home on Kirkland Road, investigators say.

Thursday morning, a team of law enforcement officers found Yerby Hughes in an abandoned shed in the woods on Highway 27 South.

Tylertown Police Department, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Rayburn Correctional Center’s Dog Tracking Team helped Walthall County Sheriff’s Office find Hughes.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“The investigation involving Hughes is still ongoing, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the department said Thursday morning.

