ECCC nursing students donate to Hurricane Ida releif

Members of East Central Community College's Association of Student Nurses recently collected donations for Hurricane Ida relief and recovery.
Members of East Central Community College’s Association of Student Nurses recently collected donations for Hurricane Ida relief and recovery.(East Central Community College)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Association of Student Nurses at East Central recently collected donations for Hurricane Ida relief and recovery.

ASNEC is made up of first- and second-year Associate Degree Nursing students at East Central Community College.

The non-perishable items were sent to Louisiana to help those affected by the Category 4 hurricane that came ashore in Aug. 29. The powerful storm also caused damage and flooding on the east coast, in Pennsylvania and New York.

