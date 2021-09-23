ECCC nursing students donate to Hurricane Ida releif

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Association of Student Nurses at East Central recently collected donations for Hurricane Ida relief and recovery.

ASNEC is made up of first- and second-year Associate Degree Nursing students at East Central Community College.

The non-perishable items were sent to Louisiana to help those affected by the Category 4 hurricane that came ashore in Aug. 29. The powerful storm also caused damage and flooding on the east coast, in Pennsylvania and New York.

