Enterprise prepares to host Quitman and seek first win over the Panthers in years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise prepares to host Quitman on Friday and will be WTOK’s Game of the Week.

Enterprise and Quitman are two teams that do not meet often but it is a cross county rivalry when they do. Both of the schools are the only two schools in the county.

Enterprise will enter the game 4-0 while Quitman enters 3-1 with their only loss coming from Newton.

Head coach Kelly Jimmerson said, “Quitmann is an exceptional challenge. Again probably the best football team we’ve played up until this point. Or not probably, they are the best football team we’ve played until this point. Obviously they are going to be a tremendous challenge. We’re just excited to be getting an opportunity [to compete].”

The only team that Enterprise has allowed to score against them was Lake High School but since have shut out their last three opponents.

Senior Linebacker Gavyn Dear said, “We ain’t won against them in about 50 years or whatever and I think it means a lot to a lot of people. Especially our older guys that played here in the past.”

Enterprise will host Quitman Friday night at 7 p.m. We will have all the highlights from the Game of the Week during Football Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.