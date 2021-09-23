Advertisement

Enterprise prepares to host Quitman and seek first win over the Panthers in years

Enterprise looking to get first win over Quitman in years.
Enterprise looking to get first win over Quitman in years.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise prepares to host Quitman on Friday and will be WTOK’s Game of the Week.

Enterprise and Quitman are two teams that do not meet often but it is a cross county rivalry when they do. Both of the schools are the only two schools in the county.

Enterprise will enter the game 4-0 while Quitman enters 3-1 with their only loss coming from Newton.

Head coach Kelly Jimmerson said, “Quitmann is an exceptional challenge. Again probably the best football team we’ve played up until this point. Or not probably, they are the best football team we’ve played until this point. Obviously they are going to be a tremendous challenge. We’re just excited to be getting an opportunity [to compete].”

The only team that Enterprise has allowed to score against them was Lake High School but since have shut out their last three opponents.

Senior Linebacker Gavyn Dear said, “We ain’t won against them in about 50 years or whatever and I think it means a lot to a lot of people. Especially our older guys that played here in the past.”

Enterprise will host Quitman Friday night at 7 p.m. We will have all the highlights from the Game of the Week during Football Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni,...
EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, Saturday
Sports 10PM - September 22, 2021
Brett Busbea celebrates third touchdown of the night.
Area high schools ranked in state wide football poll
First year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, fist bumps Payton Chandler in practice.
EMCC golf opens first season in three years under first year head coach, Ashton Maddaloni, on Saturday