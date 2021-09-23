Advertisement

Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Henton being embraced by his father after being found(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After 16 hours of stress and anxiety 5-year-old Henton Dean was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

He was then checked out at a local hospital and was later sent home to get some rest in good condition.

Henton was found in a pasture southeast of his family home. A volunteer and homeowner in the area, Lyndsey Tew, found the boy.

“We just happened to see him just standing here below the cross of my in-laws right across the road from our house where it all started last night.” Tew said.

Picture shared by Lyndsey Tew shows where Henton was found
Picture shared by Lyndsey Tew shows where Henton was found(WTOK)

Finding Henton was a top priority not only for locals but for first responders, agencies from across Mississippi assisted in the search.

Henton’s father, Jonathan Dean, was understandably emotional, “I’m just so grateful, I mean, it’s been a long night… and…. I have so many emotions I can’t even describe one of ‘em. It was the scariest time of my life last night.”

Henton was accompanied by his two golden retrievers, Jake and Sven through the long night. Mr. Dean said that Henton told them that the dogs kept him warm during a cold night, “The dogs are the real heroes!” Dean said.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett was impressed by community support, “I was amazed by the turnout from the public we had so many people up here it was amazing, it really was. Glory to god for keeping this child safe and giving everybody the energy to be able to push through and knowing that the outcome is just wonderful.”

In the wake of heartbreak a community can join in gratefulness tonight.

“Knowing that he’s safe and being taken care of, that’s the ultimate ending that everybody wanted.” Tew said.

“I am just glad my son’s safe and i don’t really know, I’m just really grateful.” Jonathan Dean said.

