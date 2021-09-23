Advertisement

High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19

Coach Steven Bynum
Coach Steven Bynum(Smith Co. School District)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIZE, Miss. (WLBT) - A beloved football coach in Smith County died after dealing with COVID-19.

Smith County School District announced the death of Steven Bynum. He was the head football coach and athletic director at Mize Attendance Center.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, students, and all those he’s coached throughout the years. He will be greatly missed,” district officials wrote in a statement.

Bynum was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, according to a GoFundMe set up to support his family.

