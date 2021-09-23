MCC observes National Adult Education Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is recognizing National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 19-25. It hosted an open house to raise public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy.

MCC’s Adult Education Program focuses on math, reading and writing skills to help students acquire the skills needed to earn a High School Equivalency Diploma, go to college and/or join the military. All instructional services are free of charge.

“Many are not fully aware of what we do and how many services we have to offer. We have funding to assist with testing and workforce classes for those who qualify.”

Other services offered include workforce classes, literacy training, and the Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (MI-Best) Program. With MI-Best, qualified participants can earn their high school equivalency and enroll in a career and technical education program simultaneously. Smart Start, another adult education program, teaches participants how to prepare, obtain, and maintain employment. Click HERE to visit MCC’s website.

