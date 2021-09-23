Advertisement

MCC observes National Adult Education Week

Meridian Community College observes National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.
Meridian Community College observes National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.(Meridian Community College)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is recognizing National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 19-25. It hosted an open house to raise public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy.

MCC’s Adult Education Program focuses on math, reading and writing skills to help students acquire the skills needed to earn a High School Equivalency Diploma, go to college and/or join the military. All instructional services are free of charge.

Other services offered include workforce classes, literacy training, and the Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (MI-Best) Program. With MI-Best, qualified participants can earn their high school equivalency and enroll in a career and technical education program simultaneously. Smart Start, another adult education program, teaches participants how to prepare, obtain, and maintain employment. Click HERE to visit MCC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought

Latest News

Members of East Central Community College’s Association of Student Nurses recently collected...
ECCC nursing students donate to Hurricane Ida releif
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Tracking the Tropics
What was Tropical Depression #18 is now Tropical Storm Sam
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,071 new cases reported Thurs.