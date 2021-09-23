Advertisement

Meridian High School students commit to graduating

Student signs the commitment banner
Student signs the commitment banner(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As part of GEAR UP week, tenth through twelfth graders signed banners to show their commitment to graduating on time.

GEAR UP is focused on educating and preparing students for higher education after high school. MHS was one of three schools in Mississippi chosen for the GEAR UP grant.

All current MHS students who graduate on time, apply for FASFA and financial aid, and go to a public college in Mississippi will receive a one time $3,500 scholarship.

“It means a lot to me. Going to college is something everyone in my family has done and I feel like I can do it too,” said sophomore Daniel Hill.

GEAR UP will also provide resources and funding for things like ACT prep and career fairs, which educators say are desperately needed to propel their students to the next level.

“As an educator our whole purpose is to get them ready to graduate and be successful when they leave us,” said MHS college and career counselor and graduation coach, Tiffanie Roberts.

Through the week faculty members say they’ve seen an increase in student and parent involvement in college planning and applications.

