Mississippi State’s SEC softball schedule released

Bulldogs SEC schedule has arrived
Bulldogs SEC schedule has arrived
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - The Southeastern Conference released the league’s 2022 softball schedule on Thursday. Mississippi State is set to play eight three-game series against league opponents for a 24-game SEC slate.

Mississippi State closed the 2021 season riding a seven-game winning streak in league play, which is just two games shy of the longest run in program history – a nine-game stretch in 2001.

Conference play opens on March 11, with the Bulldogs battling Florida in Gainesville. State won the series in its last trip to Gainesville in 2019.

On March 18-20, MSU hosts rival Ole Miss at Nusz Park. The last time that State played the Rebels in its home opener was on March 17, 2000, and MSU claimed a 4-3 victory before going on to sweep the series.

Following their bye week, the Bulldogs travel to Tennessee on April 1-3. MSU swept the 2021 season series with the then-No. 15 Volunteers, winning both games of a doubleheader in the midst of a five-game winning streak against ranked opponents.

The following week, MSU hosts Missouri on April 8-10. The Bulldogs swept the Tigers in their last trip to Starkville in 2019.

State will play at Alabama on April 15-17 before hosting Auburn on April 22-24. The Bulldogs did not play either team in league play last year, but made a non-conference trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to meet the Crimson Tide.

MSU’s final SEC road trip will be in Lexington, Kentucky, which will be the first time MSU has traveled their since 2019. The Bulldogs will write a new chapter in one of the most-even conference series on April 29-May 1. State holds a 30-29 all-time record against Kentucky.

The SEC season concludes on May 6-8 when the Bulldogs welcome LSU to Nusz Park. It will be State’s first meeting with the Tigers since 2019.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. The schedule is subject to change, including the move of some conference series weekends to Saturday-Monday dates.

