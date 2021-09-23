Advertisement

MPSD employee gets huge surprise at work

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An employee of the Meridian Public School District got quite a surprise while on the job Thursday.

Students, faculty and family gathered at Crestwood Elementary School as Jaycie Collins found out she had qualified for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games.

Jaycie, who has Down’s Syndrome, will compete in multiple swimming events at the national games in Orlando, Florida next June.

“I didn’t know they actually got everyone out to the flag to celebrate going to Orlando,” said Jaycie. ‘I’ve been working all of my life for this.”

“She really drives herself and she enjoys it and she loves everybody,” said Joe Collins, Jaycie’s father. “Here this morning with all the children our here congratulating her. They just all love Jaycie because she never has a bad day. She always has a smile on her face. She loves people and people love her.”

Jaycie won two medals at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle. She’s currently in her 17th year with the MPSD Child Nutrition Department.

