Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Powerball® continues its three-month roll, reaching $523 million for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing. This is the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game, and the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January 2021, when it was hit $731.1 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $20 million. The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $60,000.

So far, more than $2.5 million has been paid to players in the Mississippi Lottery this week. *$100,000: A Newton County man won on a Power 5x scratch-off game purchased from Union Junction on E. Junction Road, Union.



*$100,000: A Mooreville woman won on a Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Mooreville One Stop on Highway 178, Mooreville.



*$80,000: A McComb woman won on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket purchased from Express Way 2 on Delaware Ave., McComb. She quick-picked her numbers.



*$35,000: A Lucedale woman won on a Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil #6791 on Hwy. 63 S., Lucedale.



*$5,000: A Gulfport woman won on a Super 7s scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company Inc. #16 on Pass Road, Biloxi.



*$2,500: A Byhalia man won on a Crawfish Cash 2021 scratch-off game purchased from Doc’s Quick Stop Exxon on N. Red Banks Road, Byhalia.



*$2,000: A Panola County man won on a Cash is King scratch-off game purchased from Courtland Market on Highway 51, Courtland.



*$2,000: An Aberdeen woman won on a Power 2x scratch-off game purchased from Okolona Deli Mart Inc on S. Church St., Okolona.



*$1,000: A Gloster woman won on a Power 5x scratch-off game purchased from Liberty Marathon on Main St., Liberty.



*$1,000: A Tylertown woman won on a 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Darbun General Store on Hwy. 586, Foxworth.

*$1,000: A Natchez man won on a Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from B-Kwik #10 on Homochitto St., Natchez.



*$1,000: A Fulton woman won on a Power 5x scratch-off game purchased from Fulton Tobacco Mart on S. Adams St., Fulton.



*$1,000: A Cleveland woman won on a $200,000 Fortune scratch-off game purchased from Go-Knight Rider LLC on Hwy. 8, Cleveland.



*$1,000: A Pearl woman won on a Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Marathon on East McDowell Rd., Jackson..

