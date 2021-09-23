Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was stabbed during a fight at the Nissan plant in Canton.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department says a fight broke out Wednesday night between two employees.

Deputies were called to the plant and found a victim who had been stabbed. He or she was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies say the suspect had already left the scene.

There’s no word on who the suspect is or where he/she may be.

