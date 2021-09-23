Advertisement

Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was stabbed during a fight at the Nissan plant in Canton.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department says a fight broke out Wednesday night between two employees.

Deputies were called to the plant and found a victim who had been stabbed. He or she was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies say the suspect had already left the scene.

There’s no word on who the suspect is or where he/she may be.

