We’re settling into a nice cool pattern

A nice fall pattern
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front and left with cool & comfy fall-like weather. The atmosphere is stable courtesy of High Pressure, so expect plentiful sunshine today and each day through early next week.

Mornings will be cool and crisp with lows near 50 degrees through the start of the weekend, and highs will be unseasonably cool by 5-10 degrees. Mid-upper 70s are expected for highs today & Friday, then low 80s return by the weekend. A southerly wind returns by Sunday, and this will bring warmer (mid 80s) & more humid conditions to our area for the start of next week. Still, rain will remain hard to find.

