Advertisement

What was Tropical Depression #18 is now Tropical Storm Sam

Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Sam is now the 18th named storm of the season. It was upgraded from T.D. #18 on Thurday morning to a tropical storm, and it’s expected to continue strengthening as it moves over the warm Atlantic Ocean. Sam is forecast to reach Major Hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) by this weekend, but it will still be over the tropical Atlantic waters. So, there’s plenty of time to watch this system.

The forecast model trend does show a recurve to the north...just north of Leeward Islands. However, it’s too early to hang our hats on anything just yet. So, we’ll continue to monitor Sam’s movement & development. As for the east coast, it’s definitely one for that area to watch.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought

Latest News

A nice fall pattern
We’re settling into a nice cool pattern
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 23rd, 2021
Weather - September 22, 2021
Weather - September 22, 2021
Cooler, fall-like weather has arrived. Thursday morning's low temperatures could be the lowest...
Autumnal weather arrives with the Autumnal Equinox