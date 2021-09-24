Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has a new tool in Meridian to help promote getting the vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccination tracker “thermometer” is located on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 14th Street. There is another displayed on the rotating electronic billboard at the intersection of Front street and Highway 39. It displays the current percentage of people fully vaccinated here in the county. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Everett says getting the vaccine helps protect everyone, not just the person getting the shot.

“The reason we emphasize vaccinations is not only about the person being vaccinated, but it’s about everyone else that’s around them,” said Everett. “So, the importance of being vaccinated is to protect everyone, not just the person being vaccinated.”

The thermometer will continue to be updated with information directly from the CDC.

