Advertisement

Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker

By Spencer Murray
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has a new tool in Meridian to help promote getting the vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccination tracker “thermometer” is located on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 14th Street. There is another displayed on the rotating electronic billboard at the intersection of Front street and Highway 39. It displays the current percentage of people fully vaccinated here in the county. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Everett says getting the vaccine helps protect everyone, not just the person getting the shot.

“The reason we emphasize vaccinations is not only about the person being vaccinated, but it’s about everyone else that’s around them,” said Everett. “So, the importance of being vaccinated is to protect everyone, not just the person being vaccinated.”

The thermometer will continue to be updated with information directly from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker
Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker
Meridian High School students commit to graduating
Meridian High School students commit to graduating
Law enforcement holds gun safety class
Law enforcement holds gun safety class
“Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class
Law enforcement holds gun safety class