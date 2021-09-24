Beautiful weather follows us into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather looks superb on this Friday for outdoor plans. It will be less humid with dew points in the 40s & low 50s, and temps will remain below average into the upper 70s. High pressure has control...leading to lots of sunshine, and this pattern will follow us into the weekend. So, outdoor activities are ideal for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a little warmer with low 80s for highs, but it won’t be humid.

Next week, a southerly wind returns. This will gradually make each day a bit more muggy and warmer. Plus, the pattern will shift as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in over our region. This will also favor warmer temps that will back to around average with mid-upper 80s.

As for the next chance of rain, it looks like it won’t be until possibly the end of next week. Stay tuned...

