City of Meridian Arrest Report September 24, 2021

Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|STEPHON K BELL
|2002
|2914 CHANLDER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|EVERETT BROWN
|1979
|5327 LINMORE DR MARION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRIAN C SWAIN
|1989
|917 42ND AVE APT 1303 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
PROFANE LANGUAGE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHUNEKE BATTLE
|2001
|5342 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|MINNIE I WHITE
|1953
|1005 STREAMDALE PT W ANTIOCH, TN
|DUI
|ANDREW L RUFFIN
|1964
|6625 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.