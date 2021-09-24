Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
STEPHON K BELL20022914 CHANLDER ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
EVERETT BROWN19795327 LINMORE DR MARION, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRIAN C SWAIN1989917 42ND AVE APT 1303 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
PROFANE LANGUAGE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHUNEKE BATTLE20015342 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MINNIE I WHITE19531005 STREAMDALE PT W ANTIOCH, TNDUI
ANDREW L RUFFIN19646625 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2021
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 23, 2021
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant