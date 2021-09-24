East Central beats Southwest 21-13; Warriors pick up first win

SUMMIT, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College beats Southwest on the road 21-13 to pick up their first win of the season.

It was a close contest throughout the game until the Warriors special teams worked their magic. With 2:12 left in the game, Southwest marched down to ECCC’s eight-yard line, but the defense of the Warriors made a goal-line stand and it resulted in a field goal try. The Bears attempt ended up getting blocked by Anthony Thomas and Michael Coats scooped it up and scored to give the Warriors the lead with less than two minutes to go.

Your Wheeler Drug Store final score from Summit, @eccc_football goes into John I. Hurst stadium and picks up a 21-13 victory! #WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/DNDt9FRfjm — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) September 24, 2021

It was a long lead up for this game as for the first time since 2013, the Warriors were 0-3. This win could be shift the momentum of the season for ECCC.

Warriors offense had an efficient day as quarterback Caleb Parten went 5-10 for 121 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving side, Keyser Booth led the way with seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Warriors ran the ball very well against Southwest as Larry Wilson had 17 rushes for 108 yards and added touchdown as well. Wilson averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

On the defensive side, the Warriors secondary came to play as they picked off Christopher Roberson three times and also forced two fumbles that were both recovered.

While Southwest quarterback Roberson did not do well in the air, on the ground it was a different story. Roberson rushed 18 times for 132 yards and got a touchdown to go with those stats. Roberson had good luck rushing the ball but the Warriors were still able to sack him three times in this game.

East Central gets W in the win column and look to keep it going at home against Pearl River on September 30th. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

