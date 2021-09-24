Advertisement

EMCC rolls past Holmes 49-7 to remain undefeated

The Lions move to 4-0 on the season after a dominant showing against Holmes
The Lions move to 4-0 on the season after a dominant showing against Holmes
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions beat Holmes Community College 49-7 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Lions were all over the Dogs right at the start as Ethan Conner was the first on the board with 12:49 left in the 1st quarter. The game really started to open up once Zias Perryman made a couple of defenders miss and strolled into the end zone to put the Lions up 14-0 with 13:55 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jamari Jones has himself a game as finished 17-28 (61%) for 212 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he had seven carries for 91 yards and a TD. This was also the third consecutive week the OL has not allowed a sack.

On the defensive side, they also had a great night. Trey Laing has had a sack in every game so far this season. Brandon Lairy also had a sack tonight and Jeremy Mack Jr. got his third interception of the season.

Lions are not only 4-0 on the season, but they are 2-0 in the MACCC. Up next, they are back on the road to take on Northwest Mississippi Community College.

