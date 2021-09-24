Advertisement

‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”(Smiths Station Animal Hospital // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (Gray News) – Some dogs are getting a taste of Heaven on Earth before crossing the rainbow bridge.

The Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar filled with Hershey Kisses that reads, “Goodbye Kisses.”

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

“It’s just a chance for us to have a special one-on-one moment with the patients that we have become so close to and their owners,” hospital manager Jennifer Williams said.

The animal hospital is located in a small community, but the outpouring of support is coming from all over the nation.

A picture of the “Goodbye Kisses” posted on Facebook has been shared over 113,000 times with more than 12,000 comments.

“People have commented from all over the world about their pets and the ones that they have lost,” Williams explained. “And other people responding to those and just showing so much kindness, love and sympathy towards those individuals has been a blessing.”

The animal hospital has done special things for its euthanasia appointments for years. Ranging from chocolate to cheeseburgers, the treats are a special personal moment with each client and their pet.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is a full-service companion animal veterinary hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court