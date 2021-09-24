Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into sex trafficking in Neshoba County.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services, Choctaw Police Department and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the cases.
|Seven of the 8 people arrested were charged with 1 count of prostitution, with one also facing a drug charge. One other was charged with possession of cocaine.
|• Amanda Hollingsworth, 42, of 2710 39th St., Meridian, was the only person charged with two charges. She was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kennarion Johnson, 23, of 909 21st St., Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Clifford Jenning, age unavailable, of 2145 Gater Lane, Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Sabrina Scarbrough, age unavailable, of 1653 Rip Lane Lot H, Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Melton Starkey, 26, of 1903 9th Avenue, Meridian, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
• Kristina Anne Walker, 36, of 995 County Road 363, Enterprise, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Eric Towner, 28, of 564 Futch Road, Forest, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Megell Fernandez Patton, 29, of 1391 Pocahontas Road, Flora, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
If you are a victim or need to report a tip, text- HELP to BEFREE (233733) or call- 1-888-373-7888.
Anyone who has information about crimes or potential crimes in Neshoba County is encouraged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
