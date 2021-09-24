Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County

• Amanda Hollingsworth, 42, of 2710 39th St., Meridian, was the only person charged with two charges. She was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution and possession of methamphetamine.

• Kennarion Johnson, 23, of 909 21st St., Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

• Clifford Jenning, age unavailable, of 2145 Gater Lane, Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

• Sabrina Scarbrough, age unavailable, of 1653 Rip Lane Lot H, Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

• Melton Starkey, 26, of 1903 9th Avenue, Meridian, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

• Kristina Anne Walker, 36, of 995 County Road 363, Enterprise, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

• Eric Towner, 28, of 564 Futch Road, Forest, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

• Megell Fernandez Patton, 29, of 1391 Pocahontas Road, Flora, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.



If you are a victim or need to report a tip, text- HELP to BEFREE (233733) or call- 1-888-373-7888.

Anyone who has information about crimes or potential crimes in Neshoba County is encouraged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.