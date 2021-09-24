Advertisement

Human trafficking investigation leads to 8 arrests in Neshoba County

A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into...
A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into sex trafficking in Neshoba County.(WDBJ7)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency undercover operation led to eight arrests as part of a local investigation into sex trafficking in Neshoba County.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services, Choctaw Police Department and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the cases.

Seven of the 8 people arrested were charged with 1 count of prostitution, with one also facing a drug charge. One other was charged with possession of cocaine.
• Amanda Hollingsworth, 42, of 2710 39th St., Meridian, was the only person charged with two charges. She was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kennarion Johnson, 23, of 909 21st St., Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Clifford Jenning, age unavailable, of 2145 Gater Lane, Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Sabrina Scarbrough, age unavailable, of 1653 Rip Lane Lot H, Meridian, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Melton Starkey, 26, of 1903 9th Avenue, Meridian, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
• Kristina Anne Walker, 36, of 995 County Road 363, Enterprise, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Eric Towner, 28, of 564 Futch Road, Forest, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.
• Megell Fernandez Patton, 29, of 1391 Pocahontas Road, Flora, was arrested and charged with one count of prostitution.

If you are a victim or need to report a tip, text- HELP to BEFREE (233733) or call- 1-888-373-7888.
Anyone who has information about crimes or potential crimes in Neshoba County is encouraged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Emergency responders are gearing up for a weeklong course to learn timely and safe techniques...
Search and Rescue course set for first responders
In the original story, two men said they drove Anthony McCrillis’ vehicle from Byram to Copiah...
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Warming will begin this weekend, but we'll stay unseasonably cool.
Slow warming begins beneath sunshine this weekend
Rose Hill Tour
Rose Hill Cemetery Tour features “personages” and “scoundrels”