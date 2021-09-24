Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted on a felony child abuse charge.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Amber Carter is accused of giving birth to a child who tested positive for methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said Carter will face one count of felony child abuse after her arrest.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.