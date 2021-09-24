Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2021
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 23, 2021
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant