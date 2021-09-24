Advertisement

Law enforcement holds gun safety class

“Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class
“Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Owning a firearm is a big responsibility. Members of local law enforcement say that is exactly why they held the ‘Firearm Responsibilities and Rights’ class Thursday evening in Marion. The class was free to go to and people who attended got information on how to handle their gun safely, as well as where they can legally carry.

“We’re just here to point people in the right direction. To educate them on when they buy firearms, on using firearms. Sometimes we have people that buy firearms and don’t even use them. And in case you had to use them, what is the aftermath,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

Chief Davis says if you want to purchase a gun or already have one and have any questions. That you should not hesitate to ask the police department nearest to you.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean
Members of public works at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Meridian public works asks city council for raises
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?

Latest News

Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
MPSD employee gets huge surprise at work
MPSD employee gets huge surprise at work
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed