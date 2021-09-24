Law enforcement holds gun safety class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Owning a firearm is a big responsibility. Members of local law enforcement say that is exactly why they held the ‘Firearm Responsibilities and Rights’ class Thursday evening in Marion. The class was free to go to and people who attended got information on how to handle their gun safely, as well as where they can legally carry.

“We’re just here to point people in the right direction. To educate them on when they buy firearms, on using firearms. Sometimes we have people that buy firearms and don’t even use them. And in case you had to use them, what is the aftermath,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

Chief Davis says if you want to purchase a gun or already have one and have any questions. That you should not hesitate to ask the police department nearest to you.

