Many will be “Dashing for Dementia” in Meridian this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thousands of Mississippians over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s the most common cause of dementia...which describes a collection of symptoms associated with a decline in mental ability.

Saturday morning, many will gather at Meridian Living for an event called “Dash for Dementia” to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and the UMMC Mind Center. There will be a 5-k for the runners, a 1-mile fun run for the kids, and a 1-mile memory walk. Shelley Whitehead, Director of the dash, hopes there will be more than 100 supporters. She says there’s a beauty to this event that goes beyond fundraising. “People meet each other, share their experiences, share the things that they did and did not do to cope with the disease, and how they helped care for their loved ones.”

Registration begins at 8 AM Saturday. There will be ceremony at 8:30 AM, then dashers will take off at 8:45 AM. It’s said to be a fun-time for the whole family with give-a-ways and craft activities. Organizers hope that this event will bring more awareness about Alzheimer’s, along with promoting advocacy and more education regarding this silent killer.

