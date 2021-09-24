Advertisement

Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after dad’s death

FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about her agency's aggressive pursuit of human traffickers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Fitch’s stepmother is accusing the attorney general of sending state law enforcement officers to her stepmother’s home to intimidate her during an ongoing legal battle over control of her father and family assets.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is seeking to end a lawsuit in a family feud over the care and finances of her 88-year-old father because he has died.

She filed papers Wednesday in Marshall County Chancery Court, saying Bill Fitch died that day. Lynn Fitch has been in a court dispute with her 80-year-old stepmother, Aleita Fitch.

The stepmother sued Lynn Fitch on April 1. Aleita Fitch’s attorney, Ray Hill, said the attorney general sent “bodyguards” unannounced to Aleita Fitch’s home, and they took money, firearms and personal belongings without permission.

An obituary for Bill Fitch on Thursday did not list Aleita Fitch among family members.

