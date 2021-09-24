Mississippi State loses to No. 17 Florida in SEC opener

GAINESVILLE, Florida (WTOK) - Mississippi State loses on the road to No.17 Florida on the road 3-2.

The Bulldogs almost pulled off a great comeback as they erased a two-set deficit and put away three match points in the fifth set to push the Gators back against the wall in the SEC opener, but Florida was able to hang on

The Bulldogs (9-4, 0-1 SEC) nearly captured their first win over the SEC’s perineal power in eight-time NCAA Final Four participant and two-time NCAA National Runner-Up Florida (7-4, 1-0 SEC). It marked the first time that Mississippi State took the Gators to five sets.

“What an incredible effort by our team tonight,” head coach Julie Darty Dennis said. “I’m so proud of our response after that second set, and how we never backed down. This team is tough, resilient and has big energy. I love that we received some incredible performances from off the bench. It’s all about opportunity. They did a tremendous job of taking advantage of the touches and opportunities they got on the court tonight.”

Lauren Myrick stood out from the pack with 15 of her match-leading 19 kills over the final three sets and worked her way to a career-high 18 digs to corral her team-high sixth double-double of the season. She also secured a pair of aces and converted on 34-of-35 reception attempts.

Gabby Waden hammered home 15 kills, two digs and two blocks. The 2020-21 All-SEC selection has belted 10-plus kills in six of her last nine appearances.

Mississippi State’s setting tandem of Gabby Coulter and Margaret Dean teamed up for 47 assists and 11 digs. Coulter distributed 25 assists, six digs and two aces, whereas Dean notched 22 assists, five digs and an ace.

Lilly Gunter spearheaded the back row with 15 digs and two aces. The 2020-21 All-SEC Freshman pick has amassed 10-plus digs in 10 of her 12 appearances this season.

Mississippi State’s middles, Sania Petties and Deja Robinson, registered a combined nine kills and six blocks. Callie Minshew tacked on five kills, five digs and a block, while Francesca McBride provided a spark with three kills on seven errorless swings and a trio of rejections off the bench. Minshew also was a flawless 20-for-20 on her reception attempts.

As a team, Mississippi State went toe-for-toe with Florida in kills, 58-55. The Bulldogs fired in 38 kills on a .300 hitting percentage coupled with a 67.3 percent sideout ratio in sets three, four and five. Both teams also ripped seven aces for the match.

“We served super well, and I think that was a huge piece of our game plan,” Dennis said. “We did a nice job with our overall execution. We will definitely take the night to recover and prepare for round two. Lauren and Gabby carried us offensively. If we can get one more arm going tomorrow, I think that will help us have more success. We got after it tonight. For us to go five sets for the first time in program history with such a talented Florida team tells you how much progress we’ve have made, and what this team is capable of.”

Florida got out to a 9-3 advantage to begin the winner-take-all fifth frame. However, the Bulldogs wouldn’t back down. Down 13-8, Waden went crosscourt and Myrick beat a defender with a back row spike to bring State within three.

The Gators used a sideout on a long rally to get to match point. Once again, the Bulldogs wouldn’t go quietly as Waden and Myrick pumped home kills to make it 14-12. After a Florida hitting error, the Gators were able to escape on a Sofia Victoria kill through the MSU block attempt for the 15-13 decision.

The Bulldogs and Gators return to the hardwood on Friday at 6 p.m. CT for a nationally televised matchup by SEC Network.

Mississippi State’s SEC home opener is a weekend series with LSU on October 1-2. Friday’s first serve is on-tap for 6 p.m. CT followed by a 4 p.m. CT tilt for Saturday. Admission is free for all home volleyball matches at the Newell-Grissom Building with gates opening one hour prior to first serve.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.