Quitman prepares to play Enterprise for the first time since 1997

Quitman celebrates after first touchdown of the game in 4th game of the season against Kemper County.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Its been 23 years since Quitman and Enterprise have played each other but that does not mean this game has any less meaning.

With Quitman and Enterprise being the only high schools in their county this game not happening every year makes it more special when it does happen.

“A lot of the kids know each other and they’re excited about it. You know the community is excited about it, so, we’re just ready to play the football game.”

The Panthers are heading into this game 3-1 on the season with their most recent victory coming off of Kemper County.

“Team is looking good, we looking good. Get lot of emotion, that’s all I can say. All I want to do is show out and go play hard and work. That’s it.

Kick off will be at 7 P.M. in Enterprise. All the highlights from the game will be on WTOK’s Football Friday.

