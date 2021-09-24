Advertisement

Rose Hill Cemetery Tour features “personages” and “scoundrels”

Rose Hill Tour
Rose Hill Tour(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out on last year due to COVID, one of this area’s most unique attractions is back. The 12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour will take place Saturday in Meridian.

This is not a haunted tour, but an educational time of entertainment and is considered a family event. It’s a free presentation with parking available at Calvary Baptist Church for a small fee.

”We have five wars represented here,” said Anne McKee, Director of the Rose Hill Cemetery Tour. “We have scoundrels. They’re the most fun aren’t they? The scoundrels. We have personages. We have arguments going on. We have mysteries. We always try to solve a mystery every year and we get our attendees involved in solving that mystery.”

The tour will take place Saturday night between 7:00 and 9:00. Hamburger meals will be available as a church fundraiser for four dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge
Amber Carter
Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays
Dash for Dementia on Sept. 25th, 2021
Many will be “Dashing for Dementia” in Meridian this weekend