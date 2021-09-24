Rose Hill Cemetery Tour features “personages” and “scoundrels”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out on last year due to COVID, one of this area’s most unique attractions is back. The 12th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour will take place Saturday in Meridian.

This is not a haunted tour, but an educational time of entertainment and is considered a family event. It’s a free presentation with parking available at Calvary Baptist Church for a small fee.

”We have five wars represented here,” said Anne McKee, Director of the Rose Hill Cemetery Tour. “We have scoundrels. They’re the most fun aren’t they? The scoundrels. We have personages. We have arguments going on. We have mysteries. We always try to solve a mystery every year and we get our attendees involved in solving that mystery.”

The tour will take place Saturday night between 7:00 and 9:00. Hamburger meals will be available as a church fundraiser for four dollars.

