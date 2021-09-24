Advertisement

Sam is now the 7th hurricane of the season

Sam is now a Hurricane
Sam is now a Hurricane(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sam strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s expected to rapidly intensify over the coming days as conditions are favorable for it to thrive. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it developing into a major Cat. 4 this weekend. Thankfully, it’ll be over water and no threat to any land areas during this time. The forecast models are trending (in agreement) that Sam will turn to the north... staying north of the Lesser Antilles. Also, this means that it won’t enter the Gulf of Mexico.

It will, however, be a storm for Bermuda to watch. Portions of the East Coast will also want to keep a close watch on this system.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened
A Newton County man won $100,000 on a Power 5x scratch-off game he bought at Union Junction on...
Newton County man wins $100,000 in Miss. Lottery
A business owner is angry and frustrated, and employees are in shock after a local gas station...
Business owner angry and frustrated after gas station is robbed
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Henton being embraced by his father after being found
Family, friends, and first responders reflect on finding Henton Dean

Latest News

Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker
Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker
Meridian High School students commit to graduating
Meridian High School students commit to graduating
Anderson Regional Health COVID-19 Tracker
Anderson Regional Health unveils new vaccination tracker
Law enforcement holds gun safety class
Law enforcement holds gun safety class