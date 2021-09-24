Search and Rescue course set for first responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency responders are gearing up for a weeklong course to learn timely and safe techniques to find lost people in the woods.

The National Association for Search and Rescue (NASAR) Course will take place September 27th- October 1st at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.

Local emergency responders will learn how to use maps, collect data, and analyze details of a lost person.

Students will be in the classroom for the first two days, then head out to the woods for an intense hands-on experience--where they will put their knowledge to the test.

Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens said 5-year-old, Henton Dean’s disappearance Tuesday is a key reason courses like these are important.

“We teach them the methods of searching. How to perform the searches so you increase the probability of finding your search object. How to strategically place themselves if they’re going to line up and walk through a wooded area to search for individuals. It’s not just about finding the actual person, in that case, a 5-year-old and two dogs. It’s about finding where that person has been. There’s been a lot of talk over these last several days about different footprints. There were boot tracks. There were barefoot tracks. And we teach people how to look at those tracks and identify those and know that that subject you’re looking for has been at that particular spot and what to do from that point forward,” Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens.

Stephens said the course has three phases and is available every quarter.

