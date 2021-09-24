Slow warming begins beneath sunshine this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Subtle warming will begin this weekend, but even with the warming, we’ll stay unseasonably cool through at least the next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool quickly from mid-to-upper 60s around 7 PM to upper 50s and lower 60s by 9-10 PM. If you’re going to one of the high school football games, you may want to consider taking a light jacket. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 52 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

The Rest Of This Weekend

The second half of the weekend will warm slightly. Sunday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm from a morning low near 57 degrees to an afternoon high near 83 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will level off in the mid-80s for highs and low-to-mid 60s for lows Monday through Friday of next week. There’s really no solid chance for rain in the next seven days. Longer range forecasts are hinting at some potential for rain around October 5 or 6, but that’s nearly two weeks away. Of course, a lot can change between now and then.

