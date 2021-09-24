Advertisement

Vaccine clinic set for Saturday

Local companies are teaming up with Walgreens to offer the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at its...
Local companies are teaming up with Walgreens to offer the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at its Poplar Springs Drive location, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Mary Green)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local companies are teaming up with Walgreens to offer the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at its Poplar Springs Drive location, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health Solutions and Ambetter from Magnolia Health are hosting the event.

There’s no charge for the vaccine and as an extra incentive, there will be the chance to win prizes.

Organizers said they hope to be part of raising the vaccination rates in Mississippi.

