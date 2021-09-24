Vaccine clinic set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local companies are teaming up with Walgreens to offer the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at its Poplar Springs Drive location, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health Solutions and Ambetter from Magnolia Health are hosting the event.

There’s no charge for the vaccine and as an extra incentive, there will be the chance to win prizes.

Organizers said they hope to be part of raising the vaccination rates in Mississippi.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to be part of the solution that’s bringing the mercury up a little higher on the scale. We understand that we’re at 47% here in the state of Mississippi. We’re just glad to be a part of this, to help bring that meter up even more.”

