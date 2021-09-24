Advertisement

Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Shreveport bridge


Children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Chandler Watkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman in her mid-30s is in custody after reportedly throwing two children from a bridge in Shreveport.

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near Cross Lake bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water. Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was not in the water and is safe.

The woman was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by Louisiana State Police, SPD says.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

